Delhi motorists take note: These vehicles are banned temporarily. Here’s why

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 22 Dec 2023, 19:04 PM
Pollution in Delhi NCR is increasing once again because of this the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has rolled out a new order that bans vehicles up to BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers. The air quality of Delhi NCR falls under the ‘Severe’ category which essentially means an AQI ranging between 4O1-45O.

Ban on BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars has been implemented once again because of increasing AQI. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
First Published Date: 22 Dec 2023, 19:04 PM IST
