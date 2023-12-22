Delhi motorists take note: These vehicles are banned temporarily. Here’s why

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Pollution in Delhi NCR is increasing once again because of this the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has rolled out a new order that bans vehicles up to BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel four-wheelers. The air quality of Delhi NCR falls under the ‘Severe’ category which essentially means an AQI ranging between 4O1-45O.