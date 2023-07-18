Vehicular movement in Delhi getting back to normalcy as Yamuna water recedes

As Yamuna flood water has started receding from the Delhi streets, traffic situation in some important stretches in the national capital is getting back to normalcy. ITO area was opened for traffic on Tuesday morning, ending the woes of commuters from East Delhi to the central parts of the city. Vehicular movement was restricted in the area last week due to waterlogging.

A regulator of the Delhi Irrigation and Flood Control Department was damaged due to the overflowing Yamuna river, leading to waterlogging in the area. Meanwhile, a carriageway of the Vikas Marg was also opened for traffic on Monday evening after which vehicles have started plying on both carriageways of the road.

Both carriageways of MGM between IP flyover and Shantivan via Rajghat have also been open for vehicular traffic. However, due to muddy and slippery road conditions, commuters have been advised to take proper care while driving.

In view of receding of flood water from streets, the Delhi Transport Department relaxed some of its travel restrictions. Earlier, in an order issued on July 13, the entry of heavy vehicles into Delhi was restricted from the Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border and Chilla border due to waterlogging. However, those carrying food items and essentials were excluded from it.

However, some stretches still remain waterlogged and need to be avoided by commuters. The city's traffic department, which keeps sharing such updates on its Twitter handle, informed that the movement of traffic is affected in the carriageway from ISBT Kashmere Gate towards Shantivan due to waterlogging at Salimgarh Bypass. It urged motorists to avoid that stretch and plan their travel accordingly.

It further informed that Old Iron Bridge Pushta to Shamshan Ghat is closed. MGM road from Rajghat to Shantivan and from Shantivan to Y Point is closed for traffic.

