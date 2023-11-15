Delhi pollution: AAP minister claims diesel vehicles entering city despite ban

Even as Delhi continues to breathe absolutely toxic air, the ban on certain categories of vehicles from entering the capital city may be going up in smoke. Delhi Labour Minister Raaj Kumar Anand has claimed that diesel vehicles from outside the city continue to enter despite a ban on them under GRAP Stage-IV guidelines.

GRAP Stage-IV guidelines are currently in effect in Delhi and these put various restrictions in place, from a ban on construction work to the entry of polluting vehicles into the city. Anand, however, claims that during his visit to the Singhu border late Monday night, he and his team found that vehicles which were supposed to be turned away were being allowed to drive through.

Pointing to diesel vehicles from neighbouring Haryana and Uttar Pradesh as key contributing factors to the vehicular emissions, Anand raised the accusatory finger towards the two neighouring states. "The Kejriwal government is actively working on consistently reducing pollution levels on the ground. Does the concern about this reflect in the ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana? We are diligently doing our work and continuously making every possible effort to provide relief from pollution to the people of Delhi," he said. “According to GRAP Stage-IV regulations, the entry of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles into Delhi is prohibited. The inspection revealed continuous entry of diesel vehicles from Haryana into Delhi, which is a matter of concern."

It is reported that there is a general lack of awareness among drivers of heavy vehicles about the ban on entry into Delhi. The Narela subdivisional magistrate has now been directed to disseminate information through hoardings, banners, camps and handbills to enforce a restriction on the entry of the prohibited vehicles.

Delhi's AQI or air quality index has been deteoriating and was in the ‘Severe’ category on Tuesday, two days after Diwali. Factors such as lack of wind, dipping temperatures, vehicular emissions and farm fires in adjoining states are mostly blamed for the current rise in pollution levels in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)

