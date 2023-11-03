HT Auto
Delhi pollution: AAP government wants you to snub your personal vehicles

03 Nov 2023
Delhi air quality index (AQI) is once again back to alarmingly high levels, prompting the AAP government here to urge locals to make use of public transport options while keeping their private vehicles parked firm.

It is dark. It is gloomy. It is outright toxic. Delhi and adjoining Noida and Gurugram are currently battling alarmingly high levels of pollution. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
It is dark. It is gloomy. It is outright toxic. Delhi and adjoining Noida and Gurugram are currently battling alarmingly high levels of pollution.

Delhi's AQI levels have climbed to well over 400 in many areas which is rated as ‘Severe’ by experts and can have enormously detrimental impact on the well being of even healthy individuals. While a number of factors - from weather pattern and stubble burning to construction work and more - contribute to the toxic air quality levels, vehicular emissions are also believed to share a big chunk of the blame.

On Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged people in Delhi to ditch their private vehicles and opt for public transport options. “I appeal to the people of Delhi to use public transport including metro and buses to control pollution due to vehicles. The decision on the further closure of schools in Delhi will be taken on the basis of air quality on 6th November," he said. Delhi government shut primary schools for children for two days on Thursday.

Also Read : Delhi puts a ban on these vehicles. Check if your's is on the list

According to pollution-monitoring agencies, Delhi's toxic air is likely to persist for another two weeks and may even worsen owing to Diwali festivities. For now though, the focus appears to also be on controlling vehicular emissions. The Delhi government has attempted to shift the blame on polluting vehicles from neighbouring states entering the capital city but has in turn been accused of having no concrete action plan of its own.

Vehicular emissions do indeed play a big role in rising pollution levels, show numerous studies. But emissions are hardly the only factor. Accusations and counter accusations have been lobbed once again, a yearly affair as Delhi government takes on the central government and BJP-ruled states in close proximity over the issue of air toxicity. Meanwhile, AQI continues to worsen with Friday morning data from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) highlighting Mundka (498) and Jahangirpuri (491) as the two most polluted areas. It is hardly any better in adjoining Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and Gurugram (Haryana) where AQI levels are well above 400.

