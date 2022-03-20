Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Delhi Police Fined 2,450 People For Traffic Violations On Holi, Shab E Barat

Delhi Police fined 2,450 people for traffic violations on Holi, Shab-e-Barat

Out of the total challans issued, 1,921 people were fined for riding without helmets, 314 for triple-riding, 196 for drunken driving and 25 for dangerous driving.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 20 Mar 2022, 10:04 AM
File photo used for representational purpose only (PTI)

The Delhi Police fined 2,450 people for traffic violations in the city on Holi and Shab-e-Barat, including over 190 cases of drunken driving. A total of 2,456 challans were issued for various traffic violations and a majority of these were issued to motorists without helmets," an official told PTI.

As per data shared by the police, out of the total challans issued, 1,921 people were fined for riding without helmets, 314 for triple-riding, 196 for drunken driving and 25 for dangerous driving.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Audi Q7
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 80 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mercedes-benz S-class
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 1.57 Cr*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Safari
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 14.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check for incidents of drunken driving and over-speeding, among others, and to ensure safety of motorists on the roads on the occasion of Holi. Traffic police personnel were deployed at major roads and intersections in different areas. 

(Also read | At 2 per unit, Delhi all set for India's cheapest EV charging network)

Before the festival, the traffic police department of the city had also issued an advisory for the commuters. "We request you all to follow traffic rules. Do not indulge in drunken driving and triple-riding on two-wheelers and riding without helmets," Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Kishore had said.

Unfortunately, a fatal accident took place on Friday evening in which a 13-year-old boy died and four people were injured after a speeding car hit an auto-rickshaw on the Barapullah flyover.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2022, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Delhi safe driving road safety challan
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS