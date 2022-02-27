HT Auto
Home Auto News Delhi Police Books Over 300 Buses Booked Over Licence Violations

Delhi Police books over 300 buses booked over licence violations

The buses prosecuted for violating their contract carriage permit conditions have been accused of creating road safety issues in the national capital.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Feb 2022, 09:24 AM
Delhi Police also said that from time to time, it has been reported that these buses pick passengers for different destinations, violating their contract carriage permit conditions. (Bloomberg)
The Delhi Police on Saturday has said that it has prosecuted more than 300 buses in the national capital for plying without a proper permit during a four-day drive. Delhi Police conducted the drive from Tuesday to Friday across the city.

Delhi Police's Joint Commissioner (traffic) Vivek Kishore has said that during the drive a total of 323 buses were prosecuted, out of which 152 were prosecuted in the eastern range, 95 in the central range, 29 in outer range, 30 in the southern range, seven in western range, and 10 in New Delhi range.

He also said that the Delhi Police has impounded 19 buses.

As Vivek Kishore further said, most of these prosecuted buses have a contract carriage permit or an all India tourist permit. As per the contract carriage permit, these buses can pick passengers from one particular spot and drop them at a particular spot but are not allowed to pick or drop passengers between these two points.

Delhi Police also said that from time to time, it has been reported that these buses pick passengers for different destinations, violating their contract carriage permit conditions, and cause different road safety issues. This is not the first time Delhi Police has conducted such a drive to prosecute the buses that flout rules. The buses prosecuted for violating their contract carriage permit conditions have been accused of creating road safety issues in the national capital/.

 

First Published Date: 27 Feb 2022, 09:24 AM IST
TAGS: Traffic rule
