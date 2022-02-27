Delhi Police books over 300 buses booked over licence violations
The Delhi Police on Saturday has said that it has prosecuted more than 300 buses in the national capital for plying without a proper permit during a four-day drive. Delhi Police conducted the drive from Tuesday to Friday across the city.
Delhi Police's Joint Commissioner (traffic) Vivek Kishore has said that during the drive a total of 323 buses were prosecuted, out of which 152 were prosecuted in the eastern range, 95 in the central range, 29 in outer range, 30 in the southern range, seven in western range, and 10 in New Delhi range.
He also said that the Delhi Police has impounded 19 buses.
As Vivek Kishore further said, most of these prosecuted buses have a contract carriage permit or an all India tourist permit. As per the contract carriage permit, these buses can pick passengers from one particular spot and drop them at a particular spot but are not allowed to pick or drop passengers between these two points.