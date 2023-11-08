Delhi Odd-Even rule: Timing, exemptions on vehicles expected to be announced

The Delhi government has called for an urgent meeting today to decide the modalities of the Odd-Even rule slated to kick in from next week. On Monday, the state government had announced the implementation of the vehicle rationing scheme as pollution levels in the national capital remains in very poor category for more than a week. With Diwali just around the corner, the Delhi government is leaving no stone unturned to keep AQI level in check by bringing back the Odd-Even rule after four years.

On Tuesday, Gopal Rai, Environment Minister of Delhi, had called a meeting of officials to decide timing and exemptions of the Odd-Even rule. The call for the meeting comes after Supreme Court's observations on the scheme. The meeting will convene at 12 noon today in which officials from Delhi's transport, revenue and other departments are expected to participate.

The Delhi government will implement the Odd-Even rule from November 13, a day after Diwali. It will remain effective for one week. This will be the fourth time that Delhi will witness the Odd-Even scheme implemented to keep vehicular pollution in check. The Odd-Even rule was first introduced back in 2016.

The Odd-Even vehicle rationing system restricts private vehicles to operate on alternate days based on their registration numbers. For instance, registration numbers ending with odd numbers will be allowed to ply on odd dates. Cars and two-wheelers which have registration ending with even numbers will be allowed to ply on even dates.

Delhi Odd-Even rule: Timing and exemptions

While details of the Odd-Even rule this year is yet to be announced, the Delhi government had earlier restricted use of certain vehicles in its earlier editions. For instance, exempted vehicles in previous cases included two-wheelers, electric vehicles, vehicles with women passengers, children aged up to 12 years, taxis, physically disabled people, VIPs, emergency and defence vehicles. The timing of the Odd-Even rule usually kicks in just ahead of the morning rush hour and gets over by late evening.

