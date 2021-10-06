Delhi has never paid this much for petrol. Check today's fuel rates here

Another day and another hike in the prices of fuel have pushed the rates to yet another all-time high. Wednesday saw petrol and diesel prices in the country reaching record levels yet again, shattering previous records set only recently. In Delhi, a litre of petrol is now at ₹102.94 while it is ₹108.96 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol and diesel prices vary from state to state due to differences in taxes and levies charged by state governments. A large portion of the final price per litre of fuel is also dependent on the taxes imposed by the central government. This year has been unprecedented with fuel rates breaking one record high after another to climb past three-figure mark.

Almost every major Indian city now has petrol rates well past ₹100 mark and diesel rates are also threatening to hit a century soon, where it hasn't already yet. In Delhi, a litre of diesel on Wednesday cost ₹94.53 while it is ₹99.17 in Mumbai.

Fuel prices in major Indian cities on Oct 6 Petrol per litre (INR) Diesel per litre (INR) Delhi 102.94 94.53 Mumbai 108.96 99.17 Kolkata 103.65 94.53 Chennai 100.49 95.93 Bengaluru 106.52 97.03 Hyderabad 107.09 99.75 Jaipur 109.97 100.80 Lucknow 100.01 91.85 Source: IOCL

While state and central taxes are obviously pushing the prices higher, international crude prices have often been cited as a contributing factor for hikes and cuts in domestic prices. Crude prices in the international market have been on an upswing and have crossed $82 a barrel. With the rates likely to continue upward trajectory, coming times could see petrol and diesel rates in India, a country which imports a bulk of its requirements, going further north.

There has been a long-standing demand to bring petrol and diesel rates under GST ambit but there has been no firm step taken in this direction. Recently, GST council did take the matter up for consideration but it was dropped as many states reportedly opposed such a move.

Centre vs state tussle and government vs opposition barbs aside, the astronomical rates in fuel prices have already hit consumers hard and many economists state that it will further impact inflationary pressures.