Delhi eases lockdown restrictions from today. What it means for your mobility

Delhi, much like most other parts of the country, had to battle through an extremely challenging - and unprecedented - past two months as the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic became an omnipresent threat. While positive cases have been steadily falling over the past week, the pandemic remains a threat even as Delhi begins to gradually - and very cautiously, open up restrictions that first came into effect mid April. From this week onwards, the lockdown restrictions have been further eased which means more options to go from one point to another, if absolutely necessary.

The most significant is that Delhi Metro will once again operate on its route but only at 50% capacity. The lifeline of public transportation network in the city, Delhi Metro services had thus far been suspended.

Other modes of public transport like public buses, autos, electric rickshaws and radio cabs will continue to operate as these have over the past several weeks.

Private vehicles - cars and two-wheelers - continue to be restricted unless for purposes previously stated during lockdown announcement. Those on emergency services, frontline workers, those going for Covid vaccination, those going to or coming from airport/railway stations/ISBT (on presenting valid ticket) can move in private vehicle, among a few others. It is important to note here that private vehicles will continue to be checked and would be allowed to move forward only if a valid e-pass is shown or if the passenger is on the exempted list.

While shops and malls are open on an odd-even basis, including standalone shops, it is unlikely that private vehicles taken out to reach such places would be permitted to move forward if and where checked.

As such, it remains imperative to continue to avoid unnecessary outings as much as is possible and remain indoors. If at all one has to step out, social-distancing protocols continue to be absolutely crucial.