Decision to join Ferrari doesn't need "vindicating": Lewis Hamilton

Shanghai [China], : Lewis Hamilton said his decision to join Ferrari does not require "vindicating" and condemned "talk" around his departure from Mercedes next season.

Ferrari stunned the sporting world by announcing that the seven-time world champion will join the Italian team for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract.

In February, Ferrari stunned the sporting world by announcing that the seven-time world champion will join the Italian team for the 2025 Formula One season on a multi-year contract.

Hamilton has been often questioned about his upcoming switch during the early stages of the 2024 season, which has seen Ferrari outperform Mercedes.

"I don't feel like I need my decision vindicating. I know what was right for me, and that hasn't changed since the moment that I made the decision," Hamilton said ahead of this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix as quoted by Sky Sports.

"There's not been a moment where I questioned it, and I'm not swayed by other people's comments," he added.

While the choice was made far later in the year than Hamilton's Ferrari switch, the Brit insists he will use his previous experience to get through the process this time.

"Even today, there's people continuing to talk and it will continue on for the rest of the year. Only you can know what's right for you and it will be an exciting time for me. And I'll have to just do what I did the previous time," he added.

Hamilton's multi-year contract with Ferrari allows him to drive for the Italian team in the first season with new engine and design regulations.

Red Bull has dominated since the current laws were implemented in 2022, but the modifications have the ability to fundamentally reset the playing field. When asked if Ferrari's success with the new regulations and the delivery of a championship car in 2026 would lead to his prolonging his career, Hamilton responded positively.

"I'm going to be racing well into my forties. So yeah, it's no short-term thing. I'm going to be racing for quite some time still, so it's definitely good that he is still around. I hope that he keeps going for a little bit longer as well," Hamilton added.

The Chinese Grand Prix, which takes place over 56 laps of the 5.451-kilometre Shanghai International Circuit, will be held on Sunday.

