Daimler plans to rename itself as Mercedes-Benz, usher in cleaner vehicles

As part of an enormous corporate shift in strategy, Daimler has announced that it will soon rename itself as Mercedes-Benz and will further increase its focus on bringing out trucks, buses and even cars which run on cleaner sources of energy. Daimler states that it intends to unlock the full potential of its businesses in a zero-emissions, software-driven future.

The move to rename itself is directing at simplifying the process and quickening the pace towards cleaner mobility options. Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler and Mercedes-Benz, has highlighted how Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans, and Daimler Trucks and Buses are different businesses with specific customer groups, technology paths and capital needs. "Both companies operate in industries that are facing major technological and structural changes. Given this context, we believe they will be able to operate most effectively as independent entities, equipped with strong net liquidity and free from the constraints of a conglomerate structure," he said.

A press statement issued by Daimler also confirmed plans of the name change. "It is also Daimler’s intention to rename itself as Mercedes-Benz at the appropriate time," it read.

The move could be a good one because each company could now potentially reach out to its respective customer base more effectively while working - also potentially - on a more comprehensive plan towards cleaner mobility solutions. “We are convinced that independent management and governance will allow them to operate even faster, invest more ambitiously, target growth and cooperation, and thus be significantly more agile and competitive," Kallenius said.

Battery-electric, fuel-cell trucks and autonomous driving are some of the key areas of focus for the group which is now looking at accelerating its charge in the ace of increased competition from rivals.