Cyclone Michaung: TVS announces service support for customers affected by floods

TVS Motor Company has announced additional service support for its customers in the districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry in the wake of the Michaung Cyclone. The Southern states saw major parts being waterlogged, affecting daily life, and prompting more auto manufacturers to support their customers. As part of service assistance, TVS will provide prioritised repairs and free labour for non-insurance flood-related repairs for both ICE and electric vehicles.

The Hosur-based manufacturer will also offer a towing facility to the nearest TVS Motor authorised service centre between December 8-18, 2023. The service camp will also include a comprehensive vehicle check-up to look for any flood-related damages and the need for immediate repairs, the company said in a statement. Furthermore, TVS has advised customers not to attempt to restart the engine of a flood-affected vehicle to avoid engine damage. We have also compiled a detailed checklist of what to do to avoid damaging your vehicle during floods.

Speaking about the initiative, K N Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO - TVS Motor Company, said, “What has unfolded in the aftermath of Cyclone Michaung is devastating. Our heart goes out to the families of the affected. Among the most important things that get compromised in the wake of natural disasters is mobility. We are therefore making additional provisions to prioritise repair and maintenance of vehicles affected by flooding. Hopefully, this will be one less thing for people to think about, as they cope with this crisis."

Also Read : Maruti to Audi: Carmakers offer support to customers battling car issues amid Cyclone Michaung.

TVS says it will reach out to customers via bulk SMS campaigns among other communication channels to spread awareness about personal and vehicle security as a part of this initiative. Apart from TVS, other manufacturers including Mahindra, Volkswagen, Audi, Tata Motors, and Maruti Suzuki, among others have announced service support for their respective customers affected by Cyclone Michaung and the resulting Chennai floods.

First Published Date: