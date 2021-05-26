Cyclone Yaas: Mahindra creates taskforce to provide assistance to customers

Mahindra and Mahindra has formed a taskforce ahead of Cyclone Yaas making landfall in Odisha and possibly affecting the state as well as West Bengal. Equipped with a number of Mahindra vehicles, the taskforce aims to provide swift assistance to customers whose cars may get affected.

Cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall around noon Wednesday in Odisha's Balasore and its impact is likely to be felt in several adjoining parts of the state and even in parts of West Bengal. Close to 20 lakh people have been moved away from low-lying areas to safer spots in both states.

As part of its efforts to ensure customers can get their vehicles checked, Mahindra has informed that its dedicated emergency road service teams are on high alert and that free towing service within a radius of 50 kilometres will be provided to customers who may have not opted for the roadside assistance program. The towing service will take an affected car to the nearest authorized service center of the company.

Owners of Mahindra vehicles being used for emergency personal use or for essential duty can reach out to the company via the Mahindra customer care app or on 1800 209 6006 for immediate assistance. Urging customers to take all the precautions, the car maker has advised owners to park their vehicles in high-lying covered areas which may not be prone to flooding.

Lockdown restrictions owing to Covid-19 are in place in Odisha and West Bengal, and Mahindra states it is working with local authorities in both states to ensure that safety precautions are kept as priority.