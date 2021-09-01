This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >
Auto >
News >
Creta and Alcazar tag-team as SUVs help Hyundai maintain solid August sales
Creta and Alcazar tag-team as SUVs help Hyundai maintain solid August sales
Hyundai had a cumulative sales of 59,068 units in the month of August with exports witnessing a sharp rise over figures from the same month in 2020.
Hyundai
Motor
India
on
Wednesday
reported
it
had
sold
46,866
units
in
the
Indian
car
market
in
the
month
of
August.
While
this
is
a
2.3%
growth
over
August
of
2020,
exports
rose
significantly
last
month
-
by
79.4%
to
12,202
units.
Much
of
the
credit
for
the
While the semiconductor shortage worldwide remains a challenge for almost every automaker, there is also some hope about the upcoming festive period sustaining the momentum witnessed in the months following the second Covid-19 wave earlier this month.
Hyundai, in particular, is now all set to bring in its N Line models, starting with i20 N Line. Looking at appealing to a younger audience who prefer a more exciting drive trait, the N Line models bring about visual updates as well as some tweaks to steering and suspension set up.
There are also plans of driving in Casper micro-SUV that has already been unveiled in the South Korean car market. Casper will go up against Tata Punch, another micro-SUV lined up for an India launch.