Covid-19 second wave: Is now a good time to buy a car? Cautious shopping advised

India is in the clutches of a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and while there is no national lockdown in place so far, several states and cities have announced a wide array of curfews to restrict the spread of the virus. In what is a throwback to around the same time last year, people are being advised to stay at home as much as is possible and curfews would seek to ensure roads and public places are empty or at least near empty. In such times of gloom then, would buying a car be the right decision.

Here are some key things to keep in mind before choosing whether to buy that new car or put off the decision: