Covid-19 second wave: Is now a good time to buy a car? Cautious shopping advised

The need-based factor:
If you have been saving money for that new car and your daily routine involves having to step out, it is a good time to finally make that purchase. The rising number of cases once again casts a dark shadow over whether public modes of transportation ought to be made use of. Personal mobility options have been preferred in recent months and if one has to absolutely get from one point to another on a daily basis, he or she might as well invest in a personal vehicle.
That said, if work from home continues to be the norm, the buying decision may well be pushed back in current times of crisis.