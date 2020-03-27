Coronavirus: VW extends production halt as demand sinks and supply chains falter

Volkswagen , the world's biggest carmaker, said on Thursday that it will extend stops to production in Germany as it deals with fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The German carmaker, which owns the Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Ducati, Lamborghini, Porsche, Seat and Skoda brands, said that it was responding to weakening demand and supply chain disruptions.

(Also read: In fight against Covid-19, Volkswagen to donate medical supplies worth ₹329 cr)

The extension of four days until April 9 involves all its German plants for Volkswagen passenger cars, commercial vehicles and components.

Volkswagen has been taking measures to secure liquidity, its supply chains, and to continue with strategic projects such as the launch of the company's ID.3 electric car and the supply of battery cells.

(Also read: Coronavirus impact: Volkswagen expects car market to recover in summer)

The carmaker said that it had applied for a government program to reduce the working hours of 80,000 employees.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.