Coronavirus: Renault-Nissan automotive suspends operations at Chennai plant

Automobile-maker Renault- Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd on Monday said it was suspending operations at its facility near here with effect from March 24 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The company, in a statement, said the operations at the unit would be halted until further notice.

(Also read: From Maruti to Hyundai: Coronavirus in India forces carmakers to halt production)

"Health and safety of our employees, partners and local communities is our topmost priority. In line with this and as a precautionary measure, RNAIPL will be temporarily halting its operations at its manufacturing plant at Oragadam near here, from March 24 until further notice", the statement said.

The company said it would take all the necessary steps to safeguard the well-being and health of employees, partners and would closely monitor the situation. The plant has over 7,500 employees. Tamil Nadu has reported nine positive cases in the state so far with one person being discharged from government hospital after he recovered from COVID19.

(Also read: Coronavirus: Renault aims to avoid renationalisation, says chairman)





The state government has announced that CrPC section 144 would be invoked from 6pm on March 24 as a measure to control the spread of virus. Essential and emergency services would operate while public and private transport services would not function.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.