Lohia Auto suspends production at Kashipur plant till March 31

Lohia Auto Industries on Monday said it has shut down operations and suspended vehicle production at it Kashipur facility in Uttarakhand till March 31 as part of measures to prevent spread of coronavirus outbreak.

The company, which manufactures electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, said it has asked all of its employees to work from home through the end of March.

"We have shut down our operations and suspended vehicle production at our Kashipur facility with effect from March 23, 2020 to March 31, 2020, as a measure to stop the spread of coronavirus and keeping the safety of employees as the top priority," Lohia Auto Industries CEO Ayush Lohia said in a statement.

He further said the company will await further notifications from the government to resume operations at the plant.

Lohia also said, "We have asked all our employees to work from home through the end of March. "

Stating that the situation is dynamic, he said, "We are prepared to adjust quickly based on the daily analysis of the current environment."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.