Kia Motors is producing protective face shields for US health workers at its facility in Georgia. Production at the West Point plant has been temporarily shut due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement issued by Kia Motors, the company claims it will be able to make 200,000 face shields every month. The face shields are being assembled by paid volunteers from Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia.

The company has implemented a series of safety measures to protect team members, including conducting temperature scans, providing face masks and gloves, and staggering work stations.

“Giving back in meaningful ways is a key component of Kia Motors’ ‘Give It Everything’ strategy in the U.S. Our Accelerate the Good program identifies areas where Kia can make the biggest impact and we are proud to lend our manufacturing capabilities and talents to produce face shields that will protect America’s courageous healthcare workers," said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America. “Kia is driven by an unstoppable spirit to take on and overcome challenges, and the world-class team members at Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia have come together in support of those who are giving it everything on the frontlines of the pandemic."

Kia also assured that the product’s use has been limitedly approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorisation for use by healthcare providers as personal protective equipment. Use of this product is only authorised during the Covid-19 state of emergency or until FDA otherwise revokes this authorisation.

Face shield production is Kia Motors’ latest contribution in the fight against coronavirus. The company has already pledged to donate a 1 million dollars to assist homeless youth in US. Earlier, Kia donated N95 masks and gloves to medical facilities throughout Orange County, California, where the brand’s US headquarters is located.

Kia Motors has also undertaken a range of programs to help ease the financial burden, including up to 120-day payment deferrals and 0%, 75-month financing on a many of Kia’s most popular models.

Kia is also offering a range of service care initiatives, including concierge vehicle collection and delivery services, and 0% APR financing available for 90 days on service and maintenance at many dealers. Additionally, the Kia Promise warranty coverage extension program eases concerns experienced by some owners who may not be able to bring their vehicles to a Kia dealership for repairs due to Covid-19 but have warranties that are expiring.