Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

CNG price soars in this city by 2.50 per kg: Details here
A CNG Pump Station attendant filling CNG gas in a car amid CNG price rise.

CNG price soars in this city by 2.50 per kg: Details here

1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2022, 11:03 AM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Currently, one kg of CNG in Mumbai costs 66, up from 63.50 per kg.

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has announced a hike of 2.50 per kilogram in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Mumbai, effective from midnight of 8 January. With this latest price revision, the revised CNG cost in India's financial capital now stands at 66 per kg.

(Also Read: Tata Motors CNG range to launch on January 19th)

This latest hike comes as the sixth increase in CNG prices from last year and the first in 2022. Before this price hike, one kg of CNG was available at 63.50 in Mumbai. The majority of Mumbai's autorickshaws and taxis run on CNG and the series of price hikes for this greener and alternative fuel is impacting their business.

A Hindustan Times report claims that taxi associations have threatened to go on strike. They have reportedly said that it the Maharashtra government doesn't increase the fare of Mumbai's iconic black and yellow taxis they would go on a strike.

One of the leaders of Mumbai Taxi Men’s Union has said that the taxi drivers cannot operate at a loss. "We have already suffered a lot in 2021 and the price of CNG and PNG is increasing a lot. We have made representation to the state government and if the government does not increase the fare we will go on strike," he reportedly said.

Autorickshaw drivers’ associations have said that they would approach the state government demanding a reversal in the prices of CNG. They have also said that increasing fares will stretch the pockets of passengers further.

The hikes of CNG price in the city comes at a time when the central government is pushing this greener fuel as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels such as petrol and diesel. CNG is known as a cheaper alternative to petrol and diesel. Also, CNG emits a lot lesser pollutants as compared to traditional fossil fuels.

  • First Published Date : 10 Jan 2022, 11:03 AM IST