SUVs with CNG launched in 2023: Which one offers better mileage?

After hatchback models, CNG technology is now increasingly used in SUVs in India
Maruti became the first carmaker to offer it in an SUV when it launched Brezza CNG
Priced between ₹9.14 lakh and ₹12.06 lakh, it offers fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg
Maruti also launched the CNG version of Grand Vitara SUV at ₹12.85 lakh
Offered in two variants, the Grand Vitara CNG offers fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg
Maruti Suzuki also drove in the CNG version of its Fronx SUV at a starting price of ₹8.41 lakh
The latest CNG SUV from Maruti, which is based on Baleno, offers mileage of 28.51 km/kg
Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter micro SUV with CNG variant at a starting price of ₹8.24 lakh
Powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine, the Exter offers 27.1 km/kg mileage
Tata Motors became the latest carmaker to launch an SUV with CNG technology
Though Tata hasn't revealed Punch CNG's fuel efficiency, it is expected to be around 25 km/kg