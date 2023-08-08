SUVs with CNG launched in 2023: Which one offers better mileage?

After hatchback models, CNG technology is now increasingly used in SUVs in India

Maruti became the first carmaker to offer it in an SUV when it launched Brezza CNG

Priced between 9.14 lakh and 12.06 lakh, it offers fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg 

Maruti also launched the CNG version of Grand Vitara SUV at 12.85 lakh

Offered in two variants, the Grand Vitara CNG offers fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/kg

Maruti Suzuki also drove in the CNG version of its Fronx SUV at a starting price of 8.41 lakh

The latest CNG SUV from Maruti, which is based on Baleno, offers mileage of 28.51 km/kg

Hyundai Motor has launched the Exter micro SUV with CNG variant at a starting price of 8.24 lakh

Powered by a 1.2-litre bi-fuel Kappa petrol engine, the Exter offers 27.1 km/kg mileage

Tata Motors became the latest carmaker to launch an SUV with CNG technology

Though Tata hasn't revealed Punch CNG's fuel efficiency, it is expected to be around 25 km/kg
