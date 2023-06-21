Copyright © HT Media Limited
CNG cabs in Delhi get longer lifeline, to have permit validity of 15 years

By: PTI
Updated on: 21 Jun 2023, 12:01 PM
In a major relief to thousands of taxi owners across Delhi, the Transport Department has directed that all taxis plying on CNG or other clean fuels and possessing a contract carriage permit will now have their permit validity extended to 15 years. However, this extension is subject to the fulfilment of all other prescribed conditions as stipulated in the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicles Rules (CMVR), 1989, and Delhi Motor Vehicles Rules (DMVR), 1993, it said.

CNG cabs in Delhi will now have 15 years of valid permit against 8 years offered earlier. (HT_PRINT)

In a statement, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the move will help thousands of taxi drivers who will be able to ply their CNG vehicles for a total of 15 years now.

"It is an initiative towards providing cleaner and greener modes of transportation while ensuring the welfare and convenience of taxi owners and operators in the city," he said.

The decision to extend the permit validity comes after a careful observation by the transport department, which revealed a disparity in the duration of permits among various categories of taxis operating under the contract carriage permit in Delhi, the statement said.

Until now, taxis registered under the City Taxi Scheme 2015 with DL1RT had a permit validity of only eight years. In contrast, all other taxis, including black and yellow cabs and other categories, enjoyed a validity of 15 years, which corresponds to the vehicle's age as defined by the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, it said.

"This discrepancy prompted the transport department to rectify the situation and ensure fair treatment for all taxi owners in the region. The move to extend the permit validity to 15 years for taxis running on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) or clean fuels is seen as a positive step toward promoting environmentally friendly transportation options and reducing pollution levels in the city," the statement said.

The department has urged taxi owners and operators to ensure they meet all other conditions specified in the relevant Acts and regulations. Adherence to these prescribed requirements will remain crucial for maintaining the extended permit validity, it said.

