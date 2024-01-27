Check out the only CNG sedan in India that gets AMT transmission.

Tata Motors recently launched the Tigor iCNG with AMT transmission.
It is the only compact sedan in the Indian market that gets an AMT transmission with CNG powertrain.
Tata Motors has not made any cosmetic changes to the Tigor iCNG AMT.
Tata says that there will be no difference between the driveability of petrol and CNG powertrain.
The new AMT variants would also come with 'Creep' functionality.
Tata says that restart gradeability is in line with the pterol engine.
The TIgor iCNG continues to come with twin-cylinder technology.
Tigor iCNG AMT will be available in 2 variants – XZA CNG & XZA+ CNG.
The bookings are open for a token amount of ₹21,000.