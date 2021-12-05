Top Sections
Explore Auto
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Home > Auto > News > Charging EV batteries too quickly can degrade their performance, study finds
File photo used for representational purpose only

Charging EV batteries too quickly can degrade their performance, study finds

2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2021, 12:52 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The study concluded that the faster the EV batteries are charged, the more atomically disordered its anodes may become.

  • This prevents the lithium-ions from being able to move back and forth, thus degrading battery performance.

The performance of fast-charged lithium-ion EV batteries can degrade in long-run, as per a study conducted by the US Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory. Scientists at the research centre have studied chemical behaviour of one of the battery's two terminals while the battery is charged and discharged.

The study, published in the 'The Electrochemical Society Journal', states that lithium-ion batteries contain both a positively charged cathode and a negatively charged anode.

Trending Cars

Kia Seltos

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Nexon

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Tata Punch

1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra XUV700

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda All New City

1498 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Renault Kiger

999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hyundai Creta

1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Mahindra Thar

1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Trending Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 180

177.4 cc
₹ 1.04 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Classic 350

346 cc
₹ 1.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

TVS Jupiter

109.7 cc
₹ 63,511 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Hero Super Splendor

124.7 cc
₹ 68,900 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Yamaha FZS 25

249 cc
₹ 1.39 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Honda Activa 6G

109.51 cc
₹ 65,573 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Neon

124.4 cc
₹ 68,077 Thousands*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

349 cc
₹ 1.76 Lakhs*Onwards
Get On-Road Price Add to compare

Both these cathodes are separated by a material called an electrolyte that moves lithium ions between them. The anode in these batteries is typically made from graphite, which is assembled out of small particles. 

(Also read | Work on EV fast chargers underway, will be available by end of 2022: Minister)

Inside these particles, the lithium ions can insert themselves in a process called intercalation. When intercalation happens properly, the battery can successfully charge and discharge. However, when a battery is charged too quickly, the intercalation doesn't happen smoothly. The lithium ions tend to aggregate on top of the anode's surface, resulting in a "plating" effect that can cause terminal damage to a battery. "Plating is one of the main causes of impaired battery performance during fast charging," said Argonne battery scientist Daniel Abraham.

(Also read | To fast-track EVs in India, Centre aims 22,000 EV chargers at petrol pumps)

He added that as the battery was charged quickly, apart from the plating on the anode surface, there was also a build-up of reaction products inside the electrode pores. Due to this, the anode itself undergoes some degree of irreversible expansion, in turn hampering the battery performance.

The study concluded that the faster EV batteries are charged, the more atomically disordered the anode may become, preventing the lithium-ions from being able to move back and forth. "The key is to find ways to either prevent this loss of organization or to somehow modify the graphite particles so that the lithium ions can intercalate more efficiently," Abraham concluded. 

(with inputs from ANI)

  • First Published Date : 05 Dec 2021, 11:41 AM IST