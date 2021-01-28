CEAT Tyres on Thursday announced that it will be supplying its SecuraDrive range of tyres for all models of the new Renault Kiger. The new B-SUV will go on sale in the Indian market in the next few months.

CEAT says its SecuraDrive range of rubber has been specially developed for the 'premium sedan segment and compact SUVs.' As per the tyre maker, its SecuraDrive range offers high-performance tyres for great control and comfort at all speeds. These tyres feature chamfered shoulder blocks along with asymmetric tread pattern. As per CEAT, this pattern ensures precise vehicle control and low noise at all speeds. These tyres also provide low rolling resistance thanks to the silica polymer compound they are based on. The company said it will deliver tyres of 195/60R16 size on the Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV.

Mr. Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “We are thrilled to announce our continued association with Renault for the launch of the new Renault Kiger B-SUV. CEAT has partnered with Renault in the past for the Renault Triber. A company like Renault continuing to choose us as the OEM partner reinstates the fact that CEAT has top-notch product offering."

The new Renault Kiger SUV will sit in the hotly-contested sub-four metre SUV segment which is currently occupied by the already established rivals in the game such as Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue.

The Kiger will employ two petrol engine options, AMT and XTRONIC transmissions and a host of neat tech-based features (more details here). Its prices will be rolled out in the months to come.