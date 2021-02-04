CEAT Shoppes outlets to act as full-fledged customer service centres

CEAT Tyres on Wednesday said its service outlets Shoppes will now act as a full-fledged customer service centre.

The RPG group tyre manufacturing arm currently operates 200 such outlets pan-India, which have been providing services such as computerised wheel alignment, balancing and nitrogen inflation, among others.

Customers can now experience quick and hassle-free customer issue resolution at its authorised service network, the company said in a release.

Customers can avail claim resolution and replacement within minutes through the on-spot claim resolution service, it said, adding that through the warranty registration, customers can enjoy the benefits of extended special warranty on all car and utility vehicle's tyre range, it stated.

“At CEAT, we want our consumers to have a hassle-free experience when it comes to tyre purchase. When a customer purchases tyres, he is offered unconditional warranty. To compliment this, customer can now walk-in to any of our 200 registered outlets and get instant resolution in case of any service issues," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres ltd said,

The dealers of the CEAT Shoppes are connected via a dealer app that instantly gives claim resolution. This in turn empowers the dealers to inspect and provide claim disposition on the spot, the company said.

