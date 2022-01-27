Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto News Cars skidding on roads full of ice in Shimla cause traffic jams

Cars skidding on roads full of ice in Shimla cause traffic jams

Several roads, including four national highways, have been closed due to heavy snowfall in Shimla over the past few days.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jan 2022, 02:27 PM
Several roads, including four national highways, have been closed due to heavy snowfall in Shimla over the past few days. (Photo by Deepak Sansta/Hindustan Times)

Roads leading to Shimla, capital of Himachal Pradesh, is turning out to be a nightmare for tourists. There have been reports of massive traffic jams as vehicles were stuck due to snow on the roads.

On Thursday, roads in Shimla witnessed traffic jam with roads covered in ice causing cars to skid.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 10 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Thar
1497 cc I Petrol I Manual
₹ 12.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Several cars also suffered damages as they slipped on the roads. According to new agency ANI, ong queues could be seen on the Shimla-Mashobra road.

On Monday, the State Disaster Management Authority, in its press note, informed that several roads, including four national highways have been closed and power supply and water supply channels have been disrupted at places.

"Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored," the note read.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy snowfall over the past few days. The mercury in the state has is presently down to sub-zero temperatures, while in Shimla it was recorded to be 0.3 degree Celsius.

Earlier, images of cars covered heavily under thick chunks of ice went viral as Shimla witnessed heavy snowfall. There were images of people trying to push vehicles stuck on the snow covered road during heavy snowfall in Shimla.

 

First Published Date: 27 Jan 2022, 02:27 PM IST
TAGS: traffic jams
Related Stories
BMW's new steering wheel makes Tesla yoke look normal
23 Jan 2022
Here's why too much on-board car technology may make vehicles unsafe
24 Jan 2022
After Nepal, Tata Motors introduces passenger vehicle range in this country
21 Jan 2022
Cars launching in India by March 2022
23 Jan 2022
Driving in West Bengal? Be ready to pay more fine for traffic violations
26 Jan 2022
BMW-powered AirCar flying car gets another step closer to mass production
24 Jan 2022
Pakistan auto industry faces headwind as prices of cars increase significantly
25 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS