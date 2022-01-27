Cars skidding on roads full of ice in Shimla cause traffic jams

Several roads, including four national highways, have been closed due to heavy snowfall in Shimla over the past few days.

Roads leading to Shimla, capital of Himachal Pradesh, is turning out to be a nightmare for tourists. There have been reports of massive traffic jams as vehicles were stuck due to snow on the roads.

On Thursday, roads in Shimla witnessed traffic jam with roads covered in ice causing cars to skid.

Several cars also suffered damages as they slipped on the roads. According to new agency ANI, ong queues could be seen on the Shimla-Mashobra road.

On Monday, the State Disaster Management Authority, in its press note, informed that several roads, including four national highways have been closed and power supply and water supply channels have been disrupted at places.

"Due to heavy snowfall, 731 roads including four National Highways closed, 1365 power supply schemes disrupted, 102 water supply schemes disrupted and 3220 electricity supply schemes were disrupted, out of which 1,955 have been restored," the note read.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed heavy snowfall over the past few days. The mercury in the state has is presently down to sub-zero temperatures, while in Shimla it was recorded to be 0.3 degree Celsius.

Earlier, images of cars covered heavily under thick chunks of ice went viral as Shimla witnessed heavy snowfall. There were images of people trying to push vehicles stuck on the snow covered road during heavy snowfall in Shimla.

