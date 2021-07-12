Carlos Ghosn rejects responsibility in Renault's alleged diesel emission scam

Former Renault and Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has denied any responsibility in the French auto major's alleged emission cheating scandal. AFP reports that he has denied the allegations during questioning in Beirut in May 2021.

The Renault diesel vehicles have been accused of being equipped with emission cheating devices that can detect laboratory environments during tests. The device is capable of emitting lesser pollutants during lab tests compared to their real-world emission.

Not only Renault but several other car brands like Volkswagen, Mitsubishi, Peugeot, Citroen too have been accused of using emission cheating software in their respective diesel vehicles. Three French magistrates travelled to Beirut from Paris to question Ghosn about his connection to Renault's alleged diesel emission scandal.

According to the agency report, Ghosn claimed that he was not involved in issues relating to dieselgate. Carlos Ghosn was the head of Nissan and Renault's alliance partner Mitsubishi between 2016 and 2018. Interestingly, Mitsubishi has confirmed that it paid a fine of 25 million euros in Germany as a penalty for dieselgate.

Ghosn was accused of financial crimes in Japan. He fled from there after his arrest in Japan in 2018. He has denied the financial crimes though.

Speaking about the dieselgate, the scandal began at Volkswagen in 2015, when the German automaker admitted the use of defeat devices to cheat on emissions tests in 11 million diesel engines across the world. This led the company to face several lawsuits across the world. Also, this prompted VW to accelerate its electrification pace.