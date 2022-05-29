Car heist: Forty luxury cars get stolen in Delhi, three held 

The group of three has been stealing luxury cars in the city since April.

Three men stole 40 luxury cars from across Delhi-NCR over the past month using several high-tech gadgets including GPS jammers, remote-control cars and scanners. The group of three sold these luxury cars for expensive deals. These men were recently arrested by the officials in the city.

The police said the accused were inspired by the Hollywood movie, The Fast & the Furious. “These men used scanners to unlock these luxury cars within minutes followed by using a jammer to disable the GPS installed in the cars," the deputy commissioner of police Manoj C was quoted in a PTI report.

The officials also said that the thieves had two pistols, various instruments that included a sensor kit, LNT keys, magnet and eight remote car keys. “The accused disclosed that by using a software-based hacking device, they unlocked cars and after formatting the vehicle's software, installed new software with the help of the device. The new keys became ready and they stole the cars within two to three minutes," the DCP said.

Reports mentioned these accused men parked these luxury cars outside societies, near hospitals and other places where CCTV cameras were not installed. The stolen luxury cars were then sold through expensive deals by the group in Rajasthan and Meerut. Officials said the accused have accepted that they stole 40 cars from Uttam Nagar, Tilak Nagar, Subash Nagar, Pashim Vihar, Munirka and Dwarka since April.

The trio has been identified as Manish Rao aged 42, Jagdeep Sharma aged 43 and 40-years-old Aas Mohammad. While Rao and Sharma are residents of Uttam Nagar in Delhi, Mohammad hails from Meerut.

