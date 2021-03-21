Car accessories for sanitisation and utility witnessing high demand

1

Car cleaning and hygiene accessories witnessing high demand

Car cleaning and hygiene accessories such as car air purifiers, car vacuum cleaners, car disinfectants are witnessing high demand amidst the current Covid-19 pandemic scenario, as people are more focused on personal hygiene and safety.

Items like the portable digital tyre inflator, magnetic car mounts, dash cams, car charger, air purifier, portable car vacuum cleaner, backseat organisers, jump starter, aux cables are witnessing an all-time high demand. Both physical shops and online selling platforms are witnessing a surge in demand for such accessories.

Portable sanitising fog spray guns that are used to clean surfaces such as dashboards, steering wheels, door handles, etc, are also in high demand.

Brushes to clean air-conditioning vents and wet-use brushes attached to a water supply spray are popular as well. Priced below ₹1000, portable car vacuum cleaners which work on car battery have also seen a sharp growth in demand.