Burning Dodge Challenger caught on camera amid Miami Beach riots

A recent video has captured a white Dodge Challenger caught in flames on a street in Miami, Florida while a group of onlookers on the other side of the street watch the muscle car burning. The incident took place as huge crowds of spring break revelers come to the popular South Florida destination, making it out-of-control for the local authorities to handle the rush.

The video has been posted on Twitter by many people and in one such video, an onlooker exclaims that the vehicle might explode any moment and kill them all. The video shows the Challenger's rear portion completely engulfed in fire while the front seems to be intact, thus, making the vehicle recognizable.

A Miami Beach resident who posted the video on Twitter mentioned that the locals heard an explosion late in the night and came out to spot this Dodge Challenger swallowed by flames. The locality also faced power outage for about nine hours. The Miami Beach Fire department was summoned to put out the fire after which the car was removed from the street. After removal of the car, there could be seen some ash along with a broken manhole cover.