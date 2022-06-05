Bugatti partners with UYN, creates a high-performance apparel collection

Bugatti and Unleash Your Nature (UYN) have joined hands to create high-end sports clothing that includes new apparel and shoe collection. The products of UYN are used by Olympic champions and elite athletes alike across many disciplines, from skiing to cycling. Bugatti mentioned that its designers along with the sportswear brand engineers have successfully created a cloth line inspired by the performance of the Bugatti hypercars.

Bugatti shared that UYN’s research and development centre created intelligent yarns and innovative shapes that have been incorporated into the new collection. For example, Bugatti’s distinctive C-Line has been incorporated into the apparel in the form of a special ergomotion shoulder design to give the user maximum freedom of movement while in the shoes, the breathable areas have been highlighted by the C-Line.

The UYN for Bugatti collection will have blue, white, black and red colours reflecting the French marque's brand colours. The apparel line will include 10 items. The cotton t-shirt, for the line, has been converted into a high-performance garment as it features ergomotion technology to provide a natural range of motion. The sleeves of the t-shirt have been made using a 3D knit Haloflex technique that guarantees supreme elasticity and breathability, shared Bugatti.

The shoes in this collection have been made of high-performance bio-fibre Natex which is derived from castor oil seeds. Compared to petroleum-based materials, this yarn is eco-sustainable and 25 per cent lighter and also dries 50 per cent faster. It comes with a natural bacteriostatic effect that minimises odours. The shoes have a new Horseshoe sole feature which is a shock-absorbing EVA midsole and high-grip rubber tread. The U-shaped design of these shoes provides greater stability and traction on all terrain for the user.

Wiebke Stahl, Managing Director of Bugatti International said the collection provides high-performance garments with cutting-edge design to give the luxurious comfort that customers expect. “In the same way that our hyper sports cars seamlessly integrate technology, the products of our new collaboration with UYN achieve the same," added Stahl.

