They may still not all be able to fit into a single vehicle but that has hardly stopped the Radford kids from marveling at the latest mechanical addition to their 22-member family - a shiny grey Peugeot 5008. In a video posted on Youtube, the Radfords are seen driving in the seven-seater which they reportedly opted to buy shortly after the birth of the 22nd member in April.

Parents Sue and Noel Radford are in their late 40s and are proud parents of 22 children. The eldest is 30 while the youngest member is just a few months old. And while family trips in the same car may not have been possible for quite some time now, the addition of the Peugeot 5008 was quite the reason to celebrate.

According to a report in UK's The Sun, the Radfords already own a few cars but the £27,995 Peugeot is likely to hold a special place of prominence in the garage. Offered in three engine options - a 1.2 PureTech 130 petrol, 1.6 PureTech 180 turbo petrol and a 2.0 BlueHDi 180 diesel, the car offers a capable drive. And while it is not known which engine option was chosen by the Radfords, the space offered on the inside must have been the clinching factor for the car.

In the video on Youtube, some of the children are seen commenting about the leg space on offer which would further make a case for the car for large families who may be looking at upgrading their ride.

As for the Radfords, they have reportedly said no to further expanding their family. Local media highlights how the family does not claim any benefit apart from Child Benefit and earn their living courtesy a bakery business.