BMW MINI to develop Vision Urbanaut-like electric MPV: Report

BMW's MINI is aiming to become an all-electric brand at the beginning of the 2030s and has confirmed three electric vehicles that it plans to launch between 2023 and 2024. While it is expected that most of these models will be newer versions of popular old ones, the automaker is also putting in efforts to introduce two entirely new models in the future.

A report by Auto Express states that MINI is on its way to producing a compact electric SUV which will be built in China on a new platform that is being jointly developed by BMW and Chinese firm Great Wall. In addition, it also mentioned that its new electric crossover will be manufactured alongside and it will share its technical basis with the next-generation 3dr Hatch.

However, now the company also seems to be interested in venturing into the premium compact segment. Highlighting its future strategies, MINI is planning to bring a fourth vehicle that will be in tandem with the successor to the current Countrymen model.

The possibility of an all-electric MINI MPV is not a complex idea to achieve though. As Volkswagen is gearing up to start the production of its ID. Buzz electric vehicle, this EV from MINI will give a tough competition to the former. BMW MINI revealed its Vision Urbanaut concept car a few months ago with an aim to give its customers a glance of a furure where lounge-style autonomous pods might become normal.

The automaker also informed that works on its last combustion-engine model that it plans to launch in 2025 has already begun and that it expects electric vehicles to make up 50 per cent of its total global sales by 2027.