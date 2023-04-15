BMW glides through Q1 as electric vehicle sales more than double

BMW announced its global sales for the first quarter and the brand registered a significant growth in the electric vehicle segment. While the Bavarian automaker delivered a total of 64,647 fully-electric BMW and MINI vehicles in the first three months of 2023, BMW alone sold 55,979 units of EVs which is equivalent to a growth of 112.3 per cent.

The premium automaker sold a total of 5,17,957 units worldwide between January and March of this year. Models such as BMW iX, BMW i7, BMW i4 and BMW iX3 were in high demand during the aforementioned months. The newly-launched BMW X1 also garnered attention among customers. The company shared that with the upcoming launches of the BMW 5 Series and the fully-electric BMW i5 this year, it is expecting to offer more high-end models to consumers. By the end of 2023, the brand will also drive in the BMW iX2 electric vehicle and the first fully-electric 5 Series Touring.

BMW's ultra-premium arm Rolls-Royce observed growth of one per cent as it delivered a total of 1,640 vehicles to customers in the first quarter. Currently, the super luxury carmaker is preparing itself to launch the much-awaited first fully-electric vehicle, the Spectre in the fourth quarter of this year.

BMW Motorrad, in the months of January to March, sold 47,935 units. This sales figure exceeded the premium motorcycle brand's previous all-time high number for the first quarter of last year. The brand said that it believes new models such as M 1000 R will help it to see positive sales results this year.

