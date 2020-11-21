Black Friday sale brings out mammoth discount deals on cars in US

The year 2020 has been a challenging one for auto makers as well as dealers with sales mostly remaining rather subdued due to Covid-19-related factors. As such, this year's Black Friday sale has brought with it the opportunity for quick business for companies and the chance of getting a good deal on new and used cars in the United States.

Several car dealers in the US, including those operating in digital space only, are busy rolling out lucrative offers with reports suggesting that discounts could be as much as $2,000 depending on the vehicle segment. The more expensive brands are likely to get the higher discounts.

The Black Friday deals, however, are not on total cost of the cars alone but on leasing and finance options as well. According to a feature in USA News, cars like Volkswagen Jetta, Toyota Camry, Mazda 3, Hyundai Sonata and even BMW i3 are being offered at 0% financing for anywhere between 32 and 72 months.

Interestingly, deals and offers as part of Black Friday promotional campaign are not just on existing models but some of the newer ones as well. The Sonata from Hyundai is an example where the 2021 version was only recently launched but is now looking at having an increased value proposition.

Some of the manufacturers, like Mercedes-Benz for instance, have reportedly had a host of schemes and offers to woo buyers with and as such, haven't rolled out Black Friday-specific deals at company level. Even then, discounts at dealer level may well ensure a mighty good deal.

The used car business is also trying to prop itself up as an option than is more viable than ever before.

Black Friday is on November 27 this year and it is a period known for attractive deals on a wide variety of products - from cars to cosmetics, electronics and more. While it started in the US, the trend of offering heavy discounts has now crossed over to several other global markets as well.

Here in India, the festive period up until Diwali saw many car makers rolling out special editions and offering discounts and finance schemes. With the calendar year drawing to a close, there may just be more incentives thrown in to ensure remaining stocks find takers