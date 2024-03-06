Big screens in cars may soon become a thing of past. Here’s why

In today's automotive landscape, two key trends are shaping the future of vehicles: technological advancement and safety. Automakers are racing to incorporate the latest tech features, such as large in-car screens, while also ensuring their vehicles are as safe as possible. However, these two trends are not always compatible, leading to a debate over the optimal balance between technology and safety in modern cars.

While these screens offer a host of features and functionalities, they also require drivers to take their eyes off the road, increasing the risk of distraction. To address this concern, Euro NCAP, the European New Car Assessment Programme, has announced new rules slated to come into effect in January 2026. These rules will deduct points from vehicles that lack certain traditional controls, such as buttons, stalks, and dials for essential functions like turn signals, hazard lights, and windscreen wipers.

Matthew Avery, Euro NCAP's director of strategic development, explained the rationale behind these new rules, stating that the overuse of touchscreens has become an industry-wide problem. By encouraging automakers to use separate, physical controls for basic functions, Euro NCAP aims to limit eyes-off-road time and promote safer driving practices.

While some automakers have embraced the trend of large screens, others, like Hyundai and Toyota, are opting for more traditional controls in their vehicles. Skoda, for example, has introduced a compromise solution with three physical dials that incorporate customizable screens, allowing drivers to adjust settings without taking their eyes off the road.

Despite Euro NCAP's efforts to promote safer driving practices, it cannot mandate automakers to revert to traditional controls. However, many automakers are keen on achieving maximum five-star safety ratings, so they are likely to comply with the new regulations. It remains to be seen whether these changes will impact cars sold outside the EU, as automakers may be reluctant to create separate interiors for different markets.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse had earlier predicted that large screens will be outlawed in the next decade, citing concerns about driver distraction. Meanwhile, Tata Motors has showcased a new EV concept, the AVINYA, which focuses on human-centric design with voice-enabled controls and fewer screens. These developments underscore the ongoing evolution of automotive design, as automakers strive to balance innovation with safety in an increasingly tech-driven world.

