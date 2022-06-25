HT Auto
Home Auto News Bentley To Bring Back Cars That Won Le Mans In 1929, 1930

Bentley to bring back cars that won Le Mans in 1929, 1930

Bentley Speed Six is regarded as one of the most important models in the ultra-premium automaker's history and the upcoming project will see the production of only 12 cars.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jun 2022, 04:12 PM
The Bentley Speed Six model featured a 6.5-litre engine that made it the most successful racing Bentley. (Bentley)
The Bentley Speed Six model featured a 6.5-litre engine that made it the most successful racing Bentley. (Bentley)
The Bentley Speed Six model featured a 6.5-litre engine that made it the most successful racing Bentley. (Bentley)
The Bentley Speed Six model featured a 6.5-litre engine that made it the most successful racing Bentley.

Bentley announced that it will bring back the Speed Six Continuation Series with 12 new and highly exclusive models which will be authentic to the cars that won Le Mans in 1929 and 1930 mechanically and aesthetically. This revival project will become Bentley's second pre-war continuation project in the world after the Bentley Blower. The former series also constituted 12 exclusive units of cars that were already sold.   

The Bentley Speed Six is regarded as one of the most important models in the ultra-premium automaker's history. The new project will also see the creation of 12 cars which will be designed, developed and built by the same team of Mulliner specialists that created the Blower Continuation Series, the first pre-war continuation project in the world. 

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bentley Bentayga (HT Auto photo)
Bentley Bentayga
3996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 7.69 kmpl
₹4.1 Cr**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹6.5 - 10 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.4 kmpl
₹6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.26 kmpl
₹5.89 - 9.09 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Bentley jumps on the NFT bandwagon, explores a range of digital applications )

The Bentley Speed Six model featured a 6.5-litre engine that made it the most successful racing Bentley. This car won the Le Mans in 1929 and 1930. Bentley informed that this model was an improved version of the 1926 6.5-litre engine Bentley. The chassis of the Speed Six was introduced in 1928 which was much sportier. The engine of the car was modified to generate more power. It got twin SU carburettors, a higher compression ratio and a high-performance camshaft, that increased power generation to 180 bhp. Bentley said the racing version of the Speed Six had a wheelbase of 3,353 mm and a further-developed engine running a compression ratio of 6.1:1 and developing a power output of 200 bhp.

(Also read | New Bentley Continental GT and GTC S break cover )

Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark said the Speed Six is one of the most important Bentleys in the brand's 103-year history, and the 12 cars of the Continuation Series will also embody the same values as W.O. Bentley’s originals. “The lucky owners will be able to race their cars around the world, and truly relive the exploits of the original Bentley Boys," Hallmark added. All the 12 units have already been reserved, each prized at £1.5 million each.

First Published Date: 25 Jun 2022, 04:10 PM IST
TAGS: Bentley Speed Six Bentley Blower Bentley
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem
File photo of traffic used for representational purpose only
Delhi urges Haryana to check old vehicles entering capital; help curb pollution

Trending this Week

2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been renamed as Brezza.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza bookings now open. Check details here
Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.
Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination
Screengrab of the teaser video of 2022 Maruti Brezza showing the electric sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Cristiano Ronaldo was not inside his Bugatti Veyron supercar at the time of the crash.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Veyron supercar worth £1.7 million crashes in Spain

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

In pics: 'Newly inaugurated Bangladesh's Padma Bridge will connect cultures'
In pics: 'Newly inaugurated Bangladesh's Padma Bridge will connect cultures'
FASTag busts claims of viral video showing smartwatches used to loot money
FASTag busts claims of viral video showing smartwatches used to loot money
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
This Suzuki Alto has a retro design, and comes with 4WD variant
GM’s cruise plots quick expansion after debuting robotaxi fares
GM’s cruise plots quick expansion after debuting robotaxi fares
Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s longest, to reduce travel time between Kolkata, Dhaka
Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s longest, to reduce travel time between Kolkata, Dhaka

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city