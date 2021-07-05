Bengaluru-based Toutche launches hybrid bicycle with detachable battery

Electric mobility start-up Toutche on Monday launched its new generation Heileo H100 electric bicycle in the country. The price of the bicycle starts at ₹48,900. The Heileo H100 is a hybrid-style electric bike with a 6061 aluminium alloy frame. It comes with a detachable Li-ion battery and a 250 W rear hub motor. The company says this model comes with two range options, one is 60 km and the other with 80 km range per charge based on the bicycle's pedal-assist mode. The model will have two colour variants called Spring green and Feta white.

With 345 and 460 watt-hours of power, Toutche claims that the H100 is a lightweight electric bicycle. The e-bike also features three modes of operation which also include performing as a regular bicycle when the user wants. In the electric mode, a user can push the performance of the bicycle further with help of the pedal-assist feature or throttle.

Toutche says the electric mode is powered by five levels of power assist and a right-hand-side throttle. It also adds that it has opened bookings for the new e-bike along with its other models like Heileo M100, M200 and H200. The company offers an 18 months warranty on the battery, electric motor, and controller of the bikes, along with a two-year warranty on the frame.

The electric bike cycle company also wants to add over 75 dealerships across the country by the end of this year and over 200 dealerships by the end of 2022. Currently, the company has a presence in Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Delhi.