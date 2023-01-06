HT Auto
Bengaluru to Chennai by road in two hours? New expressway to be ready by 2024

Travelling by road between Bengaluru and Chennai, the state capitals of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively, will be reduced around two hours soon. Thanks to the upcoming Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, the travel time between the two cities will be reduced drastically. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has said that most part of the expressway has already been built and it is expected to be thrown open for use by March next year.

06 Jan 2023, 12:38 PM
Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will reduce travel tine between the two state capitals to just over two hours.
The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway is being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of 17,000 crore and will cover 285.3 kms between the two cities. This is part of NHAI's upcoming projects in Karnataka with overall distance of 8,005 kms and worth two lakh crore. The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will have four lanes, with separated service lanes on either side. "By making this road we will reduce the logistic costs. Already 231 km construction is underway. By March, 2024 we want to complete this project," Gadkari said after taking an aerial survey of the new greenfield expressway.

The upcoming expressway is one of the first major road network between two key cities in the southern states. The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will have a speed limit of 120 kmph for light vehicles. It will cut down the distance between the two cities by around 40 kms and will drastically reduce the travel time to just two hours and 15 minutes. It currently takes around seven hours to travel between Bengaluru and Chennai via NH48.

Gadkari also said that the upcoming Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway will also be completed soon and is expected to be operational from February this year.. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi once completed. The 10-lane project is divided into two sections. The first one is between Bengaluru and Nidaghatta while the second one if between Nidaghatta and Mysuru. The new highway is expected to reduce travel between Bengaluru and Mysuru to one hour and 10 minutes. It currently takes around three hours.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway Nitin Gadkari NHAI
