HT Auto
Home News 'Be more forceful in apology': Govt to Hyundai over online row about Kashmir

'Be more forceful in apology': Govt to Hyundai over online row about Kashmir

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal says Hyundai has been asked for an unequivocal apology.A Hyundai Pakistan Twitter handle had previously tweeted on Kashmir, angering many.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 12:56 PM
File photo: Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India plant at Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. (REUTERS)
File photo: Workers assemble cars inside the Hyundai Motor India plant at Kancheepuram district in Tamil Nadu. (REUTERS)

The Indian government has reportedly asked Hyundai Motors to be ‘more forceful’ in its apology on the contentious issue of a Pakistani Hyundai dealership tweeting on ‘struggle for freedom in Kashmir.' The controversial tweet was made by a handle believed to be that of a Hyundai Pakistan dealership and it immediately led to a massive outburst in India with #BoycottHyundai trending.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

(Update read: Hyundai Motor issues fresh statement)

What angered netizens, apart from the message posted on the Twitter account of a Hyundai Pakistan dealership called @hyundaiPakistanOfficial is that there was another similar message posted on Facebook by a Kia Pakistan dealership as well. Kia is also owned by Hyundai Motor Group.

While Hyundai Motor India did issue a statement on the matter, there have been many who are demanding an unequivocal apology. The matter was also brought up in Rajya Sabha by Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena. "The content they have posted on their platforms calls for freedom for Kashmir," she said without naming Hyundai. “Such posts that are challenging the sovereignty of our country should not be acceptable."

In response, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that the Indian government has asked the South Korean car company for a better response. "This issue has been taken up both with the government there and the company concerned," Goyal said. "They (Hyundai) have already issued a clarification yesterday. We have also asked them to be more forceful in their unequivocal apology on this issue."

Hyundai entered Indian shores in 1996 and quickly elevated itself as the No.2 car maker, after Maruti Suzuki. India is also one of the biggest manufacturing facilities for the South Koreans and several models manufactured here are also exported to markets abroad.

(With PTI inputs)

 

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 12:22 PM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Hyundai Motor India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Maharashtra plans incentives for Amazon, Uber to go electric before 2025
Maharashtra plans incentives for Amazon, Uber to go electric before 2025
Europe needs an ambitious charging strategy for 130 million EVs by 2035: Study
Europe needs an ambitious charging strategy for 130 million EVs by 2035: Study
Blockchain-based rare earth certification scheme being developed for EVs
Blockchain-based rare earth certification scheme being developed for EVs
Audi, Porsche recall 32,000 cars over misaligned rear axles
Audi, Porsche recall 32,000 cars over misaligned rear axles
Fire breaks out inside Rivian's electric vehicle plant, reason unknown
Fire breaks out inside Rivian's electric vehicle plant, reason unknown

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city