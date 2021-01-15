AutoForSure to hire 1,200 drivers till 2022

In current times, when businesses have been affected a lot by the pandemic, we see a ray of hope in the travel industry for local auto-rickshaw drivers. This comes in the form of AutoForSure founded by Sarthak Sharma and his partner, Kushagra Kumar.

The 20-year-old engineering students from a prestigious Indian college, who along with their studies, embarked upon an auto and taxi booking platform for people looking for private transport in their cities for their daily commute. During tough times, Covid-19 halted businesses of local auto drivers. This is also when these two collaborated with auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, registering them on their platform after verifying their profiles and doing background checks.

Today, AutoForSure has emerged as a successful model for small cities. This online platform can connect with the auto and taxi drivers whose work was badly affected during Covid times.

In general, the travel industry has suffered losses because of travel restrictions, including within and outside the city. This platform came about to allow people to connect to nearby drivers to take them to their desired destinations. AutoForSure helps in generating business to the local travel industry that has remained affected.

Founder-CEO, Sarthak Sharma says, "We've seen a great loss in local drivers' business, as they were only dependent on an offline halt-and-go conventional way. Many of them have a family to take care of but since Covid-19, things have turned ugly for many. After since we've registered them on AutoForSure, we have seen a 2x increase in their daily business."

Co-Founder, Kushagra Kumar says, "We're happy to see the flourishing business for our local drivers. We all should encourage and make things more accessible to them. Keeping Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's campaign 'Vocal for Local' in our minds, we plan to register more than 1000 drivers on our platform by the end of 2022."

Sarthak and Kushagra intend to generate substantial employment through their platform, providing increased business to local drivers. Thanks to the overwhelming response in their city and the vicinity areas, they now plan to extendAutoForSure to all the metropolitan cities by the end of 2022.

