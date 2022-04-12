Copyright © HT Media Limited
Auto rickshaw, cab drivers in Delhi demand CNG subsidy, stage protest

Since January this year, CNG prices have gone up by about 11 per kg so far. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally.
By : HT Auto Desk
Updated on : 12 Apr 2022, 07:23 AM
File photo of a taxi used for representational purpose only (AP)

Hundreds of auto-rickshaw, taxi and cab drivers in Delhi came together to stage a protest at the Delhi secretariat on Monday against hike in CNG prices. They demanded a subsidy on CNG and threatened to go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if their demand was not met.

The protest was held under the aegis of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh, whose general secretary Rajendra Soni said that the "unprecedented" hike in the rate of CNG has broken the backbone of auto and cab drivers. “CNG is now sold at a price above 69 per kg, which is unprecedented. We are demanding that the governments provide 35 per kg subsidy on CNG so that we can survive," Soni told PTI.

(Also read | How LPG or CNG kit installation impacts motor insurance policy: Details here)

The representatives of other auto and taxi unions such as the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Transporters Congress Union have also participated in the protest. The associations have also written to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a subsidy of 35 per kg on CNG but the chief minister has not responded so far.

They city's public transport includes cabs, autos, taxis and buses, which are majorly CNG driven. There are around one lakh auto-rickshaws currently plying in the national capital. CNG in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi now costs 69.11 per kg, with the price rising by 13.1 per kg in a month.

Since January this year, CNG prices have gone up by about 11 per kg so far. The increase comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. It has also impacted the price of petrol and diesel. The recent hikes in CNG rates will hit commuters hard as they are already grappling with rising petrol and diesel prices.

(with inputs from PTI)

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2022, 07:22 AM IST
