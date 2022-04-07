Auto, cab, taxi drivers in Delhi threaten to go on strike against CNG price hike

CNG prices in the national capital on Thursday were hiked for the second day in a row by ₹ 2.50 per kilogram.

Auto, cab and taxi drivers in Delhi have threatened to go on an “indefinite strike" from April 18 to protest against the sharp hike in CNG prices. They have demanded the government to provide a subsidy on the fuel or increase their fare. Associations of auto, cab and taxi drivers will hold protests against the Centre and city government at Jantar Mantar on Friday and at the Delhi Secretariat on April 11.

CNG prices in the national capital on Thursday were hiked for the second day in a row by ₹2.50 per kilogram, taking the total increase since March to ₹12.5 per kg. CNG in the Delhi now costs ₹69.11 per kg, up from ₹66.61 per kg a few days ago.

Sarvodaya Drivers Welfare Association Ravi Rathor, who claims to have around 4 lakh drivers as members in Delhi-NCR, told PTI that his association will go on an “indefinite strike" if their demands to reduce CNG prices or increase in fare are not fulfilled. “We are demanding a reduction in CNG rates and if the prices cannot be slashed then the fare should be increased to cope with the price rise," he said.

Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh's general secretary Rajendra Soni said that the price hike in rates of CNG is "unprecedented" and it is becoming hard for taxi, cab, and auto drivers to survive. The national capital has around one lakh auto rickshaws currently.

Soni's association has already written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to provide a subsidy of ₹35 per kg on CNG. "We will go on an indefinite strike from April 18 if our demand is not met," Soni said, adding that other auto and taxi unions such as the Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union and the All Delhi Auto Taxi Transporters Congress Union will also participate in protests and the strike.

