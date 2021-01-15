Audi prepares e-tron electric vehicle for grid-optimized charging

As the world moves towards faster adoption of electric vehicles, the need to prepare advanced charging solutions also emerges. Audi has partnered with a few tech companies to simulate a scenario where power grid goes overload due to multiple EVs being charged at once.

It has come to find a solution wherein intelligent and grid-optimized charging solution can relieve a local grid from overloading and help to increase the acceptance of electric mobility further. The carmaker has prepared its e-tron electric vehicle and its charging system connects in this direction.

Grid-optimized charging is designed to counteract the blackout scenario through intelligent management of charging procedures and thereby prevent a grid overload. This is achieved through targeted communication between the electric car and the grid operator. Practically, this will this mean delayed charging, taking into account the desired time of departure and the actual load in the power grid.

This is made possible with the help of new modules in the domestic power grid that allow the house, the electric car, and the power grid to communicate in the same language. The central component called the smart meter gateway (SMGW) is used to establish a highly secure data connection between the house and the grid operator via a certified IT backend. The charging system connect is offered by Audi optionally.

This data communication allows the charging capacity of the Audi e-tron or Audi e-tron Sportback to be reduced as required – up to 11 kW as standard and by up to 22 kW upon request as both the models are equipped with the necessary intelligence.

Audi says that in the medium term, the new networking technology will allow the charging capacity, charging time, and charging duration to be controlled for each car.