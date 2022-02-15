Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home News Ather partners with Gujarat Titans for upcoming IPL 2022 season

Ather Energy announces partnership with Gujarat Titans, one of two new franchises for IPL 2022.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Feb 2022, 01:25 PM
(L-R) Colonel Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Gujarat Titans, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer, Ather Energy and Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans.

Ather Energy has entered the enormously popular world of franchise-based cricket in India and announced on Tuesday that it has partnered with Gujarat Titans for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League or IPL 2022.

Founded in 2013, Ather Energy has become one of the key players in India's electric two wheeler space that is witnessing the entry of some very formidable players.

Ather's 450X and 450 Plus have helped lay a solid foundation for a long innings and the partnership with Gujarat Titans, one of two new teams for this year's edition along with Lucknow Super Giants, is likely to further bolster the image of the Bengaluru-based EV firm. “We are thrilled to partner with the Gujarat Titans team, who will make their debut in IPL in the upcoming season," said Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer Ather Energy. “Being relative newcomers in our respective fields, what binds us are shared values of fearlessness and positivity, and a hunger to make a difference in our highly competitive environments."

Gujarat Titans too is looking for an exciting partnership with a relatively new EV maker. “We are delighted to join hands with Ather Energy, a young and flourishing company that has been leading the way in the EV sector in India," said Arvinder Singh, Chief Operating Officer Gujarat Titans. “The blend of youthfulness and strategic thinking that Ather Energy projects resonates with us as a team as we embark on a journey with youthful spirit and determination in mind to make our mark in the league."

While the partnership is likely to help Ather Energy further establish itself as a vibrant EV brand, the company is also focusing on enhancing its production capacity over the next three years, while betting big on charging infrastructure. The electric two wheeler field of play in India is hotting up with passing time and Ather could well be positioned well to make the most of the demand.

First Published Date: 15 Feb 2022, 01:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Ather Energy EV Electric vehicle electric scooter
