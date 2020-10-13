Top Sections
Ather Energy begins setting up of one of India’s biggest public charging infrastructure with Ather Grid.

Ather eyes India’s biggest electric vehicle public charging infrastructure

1 min read . 12:47 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • Phase 1 of installation of Ather Grid to be live across over 135 locations by December this year.
  • Ather Energy targets to set up 6,500 charging points across the country by 2022.
  • Its fast charging network will be open for all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers.

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru based electric vehicle startup has earlier revealed plans on launching across 9 new markets in India. The company has already finalised setting up 135 public fast charging stations. It currently operates 37 fast charging stations in Bengaluru and 13 in Chennai.

The company claims that it is one of the few OEMs in the country to have set up and contributed towards building up an electric vehicle dedicated ecosystem. In the Phase 1, the company aims to install around 5-10 fast charging points in each of the new markets on its road map. In a press note sent recently, it announced, "Ather Energy will continue to partner with more progressive hosts which can offer EV owners easy accessibility, curb range anxiety, and ease the adoption of electric vehicles in India."

The company has signed MOUs with partners like PPZ mall management, VR Mall, restaurant/cafe chains like Little Italy, Chai Kings, Blue Tokai, retail outlets like Sangeetha mobiles. Thanks to the new partnerships, the company now has access to more than 250 locations in India.

It says that it will ready the Ather Grid Points before deliveries of the Ather 450X begin in November'20. Its Ather Grid will support the Ather Grid smartphone application that allows all EV owners to directly browse all the available locations on the home screen. This can also be used to mark all the four-wheeler friendly locations, parking, location timings and more. Its fast charging network is open for all electric two-wheelers and electric four-wheelers.

The EV startup plans to set up around 6,500 charging points in India by 2022.