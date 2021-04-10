Ather Energy wants you to 'cut the stress'. Tweets Rahul Dravid's Cred ad

Ather Energy, the Bengaluru-based electric two-wheeler startup is steadily boosting its foothold across the country. After Bengaluru and Chennai, the brand has started its operations in other Tier 1 and Tier II cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur and more.

The EV maker at times is seen using Twitter for making new announcements and sarcastic comments on its competitors. Previously, it took a dig at Ola Electric for its flying car prank on April 1st. Ather tweeted,“Let’s hope Ola’s electric scooters aren’t as dated as their April fools attempts." Now, the EV maker is at it again, this time around it took a jab on Cred's latest advertisement featuring former cricketer Rahul Dravid. The former Indian cricketer can be seen in a hypothetical avatar facing anger management issues.

The EV startup tweeted the commercial advertisement under the caption: "Cut the stress. Switch to Ather instead. Test rides on at 100 ft rd #Indiranagar. Gundas also welcome."

The company used the tweet to inform that test rides of its e-scooters are now available at its dealership located at 100 feet road, Defence Colony, Indiranagar in Bengaluru. It currently has two models in its lineup - 450X and the 450 Plus. While the former costs ₹ 1.46 lakh, the latter has been priced at ₹ 1.27 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

Ather announced earlier this week that it has also set up its Ather Grid (fast-charging public network) with 10 charging points across Mumbai. It has also started Jaipur operations with new retail outlet and charging points installed across the Pink city.