At least 40 buses in Bengaluru gutted in massive blaze, short-circuit blamed

At least 40 buses were charred in a big fire that reportedly broke out in an open area in Bengaluru's Veerabhadranagar area on Monday afternoon. Initial reports put the blame of the fire on a short circuit that may have happened close to the open area where the private buses were parked at.

At least three fire tenders were rushed to the Veerabhadranagar shortly after the fire was spotted and reported. Media reports highlight that at least 40 private buses caught fire and that efforts were made to douse the flame before it could spread to adjoining areas. There have been no reports of any injuries so far.

(Note: This is a breaking news development. More datails will be added once available)

