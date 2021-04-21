Aston Martin unveils pastel colour collection of Vantage, DB11 and DBX

Aston Martin has unveiled a new collection of five models with pastel-themed colours. These one-off models - one Vantage Coupe, a Vantage Roadster, two DB11 and one DBX finished in pastel bodyworks have been exclusively put on sale through the company's Newport Beach dealership in the US.

The pastel-coloured models are a result of over a year of collaboration with the company's Q customization division. First of the five vehicles, the Vantage Coupe has been finished in Ultra Violet colour. The luxury car sports an all-new optional Vaned front grille finished in gloss black and other exterior trim pieces such as roof, mirrors, side vent, also done in black. This allows the pastel body paint to stand out. On the inside, the car gets Obsidian Black and Ivory leather seats as a contrast to the Ultra Violet painted center console and door veneers.

Ultra Violet Vantage Coupe

Next is the Cardamom Violet Vantage Roadster that too sports the optional Vaned front grille finished in gloss black with other exterior trim pieces done in black. It gets the same Obsidian Black and Ivory leather seats contrasting with Cardamom Violet painted center console and door veneers.

The DB11 Volante is done in Pale Blue that conjures up its coastal connections. The exterior is offset by a total blackout of the grille, roof, badging and trim. The 20-inch Snowflake wheels that were previously only available in 2019, have also been made available for the Pastel Collection and makes their way on the DB11 Volante. The center console, door veneers, and seat backs are all painted in Clear Water colour and are contrasted with Obsidian Black and Ivory leathers.

Pale Blue DB11 Volante

Next, the DB11 Shadow Edition Coupe features a Butterfly Teal colour and the colour is made to stand out by a complete blackout of exterior elements such as grille, roof, badging and trim. Other design elements are similar to the DB11 Volante except the center console and door veneers are painted in Butterfly Teal.

Last model of the collection is the Vibrant Coral DBX SUV that comes with gloss black painted 22-inch Ribbon Wheels as well as gloss black-finished mirrors, side vent, exhaust, and grille. The interior features Vibrant Coral painted center console and door veneers with Obsidian Black and Ivory leather seats.